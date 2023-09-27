SPORTS
AFCON 2027: Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda announced as co-hosts
Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda made a joint expression of interest to host the 2027 championships.
September 27, 2023

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are set to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football (Caf) announced on Wednesday.

It is the first time either of the three countries will be hosting the finals following a successful joint expression of interest with Caf.

Morocco will host the 2025 edition, replacing Guinea who were stripped of the right to host the tournament last year.

Morocco last hosted the AFCON in 1988 and was chosen in 2015 but asked for the tournament to be postponed because of the Ebola virus, although CAF later decided to strip the north African nation of the hosting rights.

Morocco were awarded the hosting of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Wednesday,

Morocco won by default after Algeria, Zambia and a joint bid from Benin and Nigeria all withdrew before the vote of the Confederation of African Football's executive committee in Cairo on Wednesday.

The north African country was a runaway favourite and will see the decision as a boost to their hopes of co-hosting the 2030 World Cup with Portugal and Spain.

It is only the second time that Morocco will host Africa's most popular sporting event, almost four decades after the previous time in 1988.

