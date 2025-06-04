Tanzania on Wednesday said it had blocked access to social media platform X over the presence of adult content, two weeks after government-linked accounts were hacked.

X announced last year that it would no longer block "consensually produced and distributed" adult content.

Tanzania's Minister of Information Jerry Silaa told a local TV station this "contradicts our regulations."

He said X now has "pornography and homosexuality, which are all contrary to our country's laws, culture, customs, and traditions."

President's 'death' falsely announced

Tanzania blocked access to X on May 20, which appeared to coincide with the hacking of a police account which was used to falsely announce the death of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

The YouTube account of the country's tax authority was also inflitrated with adult content on the same day.

The shutdown comes amid criticisms of a severe crackdown on the opposition ahead of elections in October.

Social media shutdowns have been reported during past election periods.

'Protecting consumers'

Silaa said Tanzania was monitoring content on other online platforms deemed to be in breach of the country's laws.

"If you notice in any social media, not necessarily X, that you search for a content on YouTube or other networks and it's unavailable, then know that the government is working to protect consumers," he said.