AFRICA
2 min read
Cargo plane bombed in Sudan's Darfur: witnesses
A cargo plane has reportedly been bombed shortly after landing at a paramilitary-controlled airport in Sudan's western Darfur region.
Cargo plane bombed in Sudan's Darfur: witnesses
A cargo plane was reportedly bombed in Sudan's Darfur region on June 4, 2025. / Photo: AP
17 hours ago

A cargo plane was bombed on Wednesday shortly after landing at a paramilitary-controlled airport in Sudan's western Darfur region, three eyewitnesses reported.

The airport in Nyala, the South Darfur state capital, has in recent weeks come under repeated air strikes by the Sudanese military, at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 2023.

Neither the army, under Sudan's de facto leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, nor the RSF, commanded by his former deputy Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, have released information on the latest attack.

"At 5:30 in the morning, I saw a cargo plane landing on the runway," one eyewitness who lives near the airport told AFP. "Half an hour later, I heard explosions and saw smoke rising from it."

Dozens killed in 'indiscriminate' air strikes

The testimony was corroborated by two other witnesses in the area. Several others said explosions were heard across the city for about an hour.

All spoke to AFP on condition of anonymity for their safety, amid a crackdown by the RSF on the civilian population in Nyala, which the paramilitaries have controlled since 2023.

Early last month, a cargo plane reportedly resupplying the RSF garrison in the city was bombed as it landed at the airport.

Human Rights Watch on Wednesday said that in recent months "indiscriminate" military air strikes had killed dozens in the city, Darfur's largest.

Sudan government accuses UAE of backing RSF

The army accuses the United Arab Emirates of arming the RSF, specifically via advanced drones arriving at the airport in Nyala.

Abu Dhabi denies it supplies weapons to the RSF, despite numerous reports from UN experts, US political officials and international organisations.

Satellite images released by Yale University's Humanitarian Research Lab have shown multiple Chinese-made long-range drones at the city's airport.

Sudan cut ties with the UAE last month following a series of drone attacks on its wartime capital Port Sudan on Sudan's Red Sea coast.

Humanitarian crisis

The RSF has in turn accused Egypt of arming the army, which Cairo has also denied.

Since it began, the war has killed thousands, uprooted 13 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

It has also effectively split Sudan in two, with the army holding the centre, north and east while the RSF controls nearly all of Darfur and, with its allies, parts of the south.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli state-funded ads on Danish media platforms stir controversy
New Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides recognise need for dialogue — Turkish FM
Eleven children killed in Nigeria pit collapse
Trial to start over 'racist' banner targeting Malian-born singer Nakamura
Elon Musk condemns Trump's bill on tax, spending
Libya's PM to unveil initiative aimed at ending political deadlock
Mali suspends artisanal gold mining during rainy season to 'protect citizens' from landslides
South African court dismisses opposition party's fuel levy challenge
Senegal aims to raise tax collection to cut reliance on external funding
Zimbabwe issues permits for cull of at least 50 elephants
Nigeria's defence chief proposes 'complete fencing' of the country's borders to contain insecurity
South Africa's ex-President Zuma loses court bid to have corruption charges dropped
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
Four million people flee Sudan since start of war in 2023: UN
Tanzania faces call to investigate activists' torture claims
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us