AFRICA
2 min read
Morocco arrests suspected mastermind of French crypto kidnappings
France has been shaken by a series of kidnappings and attempted abductions targeting cryptocurrency bosses and their families in recent months.
Morocco arrests suspected mastermind of French crypto kidnappings
The suspect was arrested in the northern Moroccan city of Tangier. / Others
a day ago

A 24-year-old Franco-Moroccan man suspected of masterminding a series of kidnappings targeting cryptocurrency entrepreneurs in France has been arrested in Morocco, France said.

Badiss Mohamed Amide Bajjou was wanted by the French authorities and was the subject of an Interpol red notice for "arrest, kidnapping, false imprisonment or arbitrary detention of a hostage".

The suspect was arrested in the northern Moroccan city of Tangier, according to a statement from the country's General Directorate for National Security carried by Moroccan state news agency MAP.

France has been shaken by a series of kidnappings and attempted abductions targeting cryptocurrency bosses and their families in recent months, prompting one prominent crypto entrepreneur to call on authorities to "stop the Mexicanisation" of the country.

Judicial cooperation

"I sincerely thank Morocco for this arrest, which demonstrates excellent judicial cooperation between our two countries, particularly in the fight against organised crime," French Justice Minister Gerald Darmanin said on X.

A native of Le Chesnay west of Paris, Bajjou is suspected of being one of the masterminds behind the high-profile kidnapping in January of French crypto boss David Balland and his partner, according to French daily Le Parisien.

Balland co-founded the crypto firm Ledger, valued at the time at more than $1 billion. Balland's finger was cut off by his kidnappers, who demanded a hefty ransom.

Last week French, authorities charged 25 people, including six minors, over the series of kidnappings and attempted abductions.

The crimes have become a major embarrassment for the French government and have sparked concern about the security of wealthy crypto tycoons, who have notched up immense fortunes from the booming business.

In May, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau held an emergency meeting with cryptocurrency leaders, with the ministry announcing plans to bolster their security.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israeli state-funded ads on Danish media platforms stir controversy
New Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides recognise need for dialogue — Turkish FM
Eleven children killed in Nigeria pit collapse
Trial to start over 'racist' banner targeting Malian-born singer Nakamura
Elon Musk condemns Trump's bill on tax, spending
Libya's PM to unveil initiative aimed at ending political deadlock
Mali suspends artisanal gold mining during rainy season to 'protect citizens' from landslides
South African court dismisses opposition party's fuel levy challenge
Senegal aims to raise tax collection to cut reliance on external funding
Zimbabwe issues permits for cull of at least 50 elephants
Nigeria's defence chief proposes 'complete fencing' of the country's borders to contain insecurity
South Africa's ex-President Zuma loses court bid to have corruption charges dropped
Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks
Four million people flee Sudan since start of war in 2023: UN
Tanzania faces call to investigate activists' torture claims
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us