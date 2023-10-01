AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mozambique's 'tuna bond' case to be settled out of court
Mozambique’s "tuna bond" case will be settled out of court after the parties entered an agreement.
Mozambique's 'tuna bond' case to be settled out of court
The "tuna bond" scandal is alleged to be a corruption-related matter where Mozambique lost $1.3 billion in illegally procured loans. / Photo: Reuters
October 1, 2023

Credit Suisse has reached an 11th-hour out-of-court settlement with Mozambique over the $1.5 billion-plus "tuna bond" scandal, the Swiss bank's new owner UBS said on Sunday, drawing a line under a damaging dispute it inherited.

"The parties have mutually released each other from any liabilities and claims relating to the transactions," UBS said.

"The parties are pleased to have resolved this long-running dispute stemming from events occurring a decade ago."

The terms of the deal were not disclosed one day before a three-month London civil trial was due to start on Monday.

'Corruptly procured' loan

The tuna bond case dates back to three deals between state-owned Mozambican companies and shipbuilder Privinvest – funded in part by loans and bonds from Credit Suisse and backed by undisclosed Mozambican government guarantees.

Mozambique, one of the world's poorest countries, wanted to revoke a sovereign guarantee on a loan it alleges was corruptly procured and secure compensation for other alleged wrongdoing.

UBS, which rescued scandal-scarred Credit Suisse amid turmoil in the global banking sector earlier this year, has a financial buffer of as much as $10 billion for litigation, JPMorgan analysts estimated in a note to clients on Wednesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us