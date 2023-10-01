WORLD
Nightclub fire in Spain kills at least 13 people
At least 13 people have died in a nightclub fire in southeastern Spain, authorities have said.
The raging fire at a nightclub in southeastern Spain broke out at 6am local time on Sunday, authorities said. / Photo: Reuters
October 1, 2023

A fire broke out in a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Sunday, killing 13 people and injuring several others, authorities said.

The fire started at around 6am local time in the popular Teatre nightclub and quickly tore through the venue, according to Spain's state news agency EFE.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

A video shared by Murcia’s fire service showed firefighters trying to control flames inside the nightclub.

Police and emergency services worked to secure the interior of the club to avoid a possible collapse and were trying to locate and identify the bodies.

Officials said the death toll could increase.

The city council declared three days of mourning with flags flown at half-mast on public buildings throughout the region of Murcia.

SOURCE:AP
