Former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has hinted at his consideration of a return to politics ahead of the next general election in 2026.

Lungu lost to incumbent Hakainde Hichilema in 2021 after which he announced his retirement.

But the 66-year-old has been throwing political jabs at Hichilema of late. On Wednesday, he addressed the matter in public for the first time.

"You want me back in politics, you want me back? I will think about it," Lungu told reporters when asked about his political status at a magistrate court in the nation’s capital of Lusaka, where he accompanied his wife Esther, who is facing theft charges.

Privileges

Hichilema did not issue any immediate response but government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa is the most recent public official to be on record challenging Lungu to openly state his political stance.

Zambia can withdraw privileges afforded to Lungu as a former head of state if he returns to active politics.

Should Lungu choose to run for office, his eligibility to compete in the general election could face a legal challenge as prior to the 2021 elections he had already been sworn into office twice, the term limit as per constitutional requirements.