Kenya to withdraw all troops from Somalia by end of 2024
After more than ten years in Somalia, Kenyan troops stationed in the Horn of African nation will return home by the end of 2024, according to Kenya’s defence minister.
Al-Shabaab terrorist group has posed a security threat to Somalia and its neighbours for several years now.  / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2023

Kenya Defence Force will complete a withdrawal of its troops from Somalia by December 2024, Defence Minister Aden Duale has said.

"The last troops are expected to leave Somalia on December 31, 2024 as per the AU (Africa Union) and UN Security Council resolution and plan," Duale told the Senate on Wednesday.

Kenya began withdrawing troops from Somalia in April 2021, as part of a phased withdrawal of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS).

Four hundred (400) soldiers each from Ethiopia, Uganda and Kenya are among the 2,000 ATMIS soldiers who have so far left Somalia.

Two hundred (200) more soldiers from Djibouti and 600 from Burundi have also left.

Fighting al-Shabaab

The deployment of Kenyan troops to Somalia in 2011 was prompted by a series of kidnappings carried out by al-Shabaab terrorists.

At the time, the terrorists posed a grave threat not only to Somalia but to the stability of the entire East African region.

Kenyan soldiers, who now number more than 4,000 according to Duale, have worked tirelessly alongside other ATMIS forces in fighting the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

He said the efforts of Kenyan troops have been instrumental in degrading the capabilities of the terrorists and restoring a semblance of stability in various regions in Somalia.

Continued collaboration

Despite significant successes in countering terrorism, the mission has not been without challenges.

Hundreds of Kenyans have been killed. Duale declined to give the exact figure, noting that the government had fully compensated the families of those who lost their lives.

Kenya postponed a plan to initially withdraw 754 troops in September.

Duale noted there is a need to support Somali forces in their battle against al-Shabaab in central Somalia which demands continued collaboration with international partners.

He said Kenya remains committed to regional peace and stability, and will continue to support efforts to counter terrorism in the Horn of Africa.

