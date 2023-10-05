Former Zambian First Lady Esther Lungu pleaded not guilty Wednesday to theft charges in a matter where she and four others are alleged to have stolen three motor vehicles and a certificate of title for a property.

Lungu, 62, is jointly charged with James Phiri, Lee Chisulo, Catherine Banda and Kapambwe Lungu, who is unrelated to her, for allegedly stealing a Mitsubishi Canter, the property of Elizabeth Phiri, her niece.

In the second count, the accused allegedly stole a Toyota Runx, also the property of Phiri.

In the third and fourth counts, the accused allegedly stole a Toyota Alex from Furhana Patel and a certificate of title relating to property located in the capital, Lusaka, valued at more than one million Kwachas ($47,190).

The property also allegedly belongs to Phiri.

In the adjudication on the plea, Lusaka Magistrate Mbuvyana Sinvula set October 27 as date for the commencement of the trial.​​​​​​​

Lungu was accompanied to the court hearing by her husband, Edgar, 66 who left office in August 2021.