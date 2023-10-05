Former Zambian First Lady Esther Lungu pleaded not guilty Wednesday to theft charges in a matter where she and four others are alleged to have stolen three motor vehicles and a certificate of title for a property.
Lungu, 62, is jointly charged with James Phiri, Lee Chisulo, Catherine Banda and Kapambwe Lungu, who is unrelated to her, for allegedly stealing a Mitsubishi Canter, the property of Elizabeth Phiri, her niece.
In the second count, the accused allegedly stole a Toyota Runx, also the property of Phiri.
In the third and fourth counts, the accused allegedly stole a Toyota Alex from Furhana Patel and a certificate of title relating to property located in the capital, Lusaka, valued at more than one million Kwachas ($47,190).
The property also allegedly belongs to Phiri.
In the adjudication on the plea, Lusaka Magistrate Mbuvyana Sinvula set October 27 as date for the commencement of the trial.
Lungu was accompanied to the court hearing by her husband, Edgar, 66 who left office in August 2021.