WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan earthquake death toll exceeds 2,500
The Afghanistan earthquake death toll has topped 2,500, according to official figures.
Afghanistan earthquake death toll exceeds 2,500
Afghanistan has a history of tremors, with several of them ending in fatalities. / Photo: AP / Others
October 8, 2023

The death toll from Saturday's massive earthquake that hit the northwestern part of Afghanistan has exceeded 2,500, an official said on Sunday.

“According to the officials of the Ministry of Disaster Management, the number of martyrs due to the earthquake in Herat has exceeded 2,500,” Khalid Zadran, a spokesperson for Kabul police, said on X.

“Aid teams are working in the area. The affected people in the area still need shelter and food,” Zadran added.

Earlier, the Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority said more than 1,300 houses were partially or fully destroyed in the earthquake.

Heavy damage

The state-run Bakhtar News Agency, citing Afghan Red Crescent, reported that some 12 villages in the Zinda Jan and Ghorian districts of Herat province – home to 1.9 million people – have been "completely destroyed."

Rescue teams along with local men are struggling to pull out the dead and injured trapped under the razed houses.

Afghanistan Disaster Management Authority’s spokesperson Mullah Janan Saiq earlier said the death toll could further rise, and that the tremors caused heavy damage in northwestern Herat and Badghis provinces.

According to the US Geological Survey, strong earthquakes of magnitude 5.5, 5.9, and 6.2 jolted the Afghan provinces. It said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) northwest of Herat city.

Prone to tremors

Afghanistan is frequently struck by tremors, mainly in the Hindukush mountain range, which sits near the confluence of Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake in June last year killed over 1,000 people and left tens of thousands homeless in the Paktika province.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us