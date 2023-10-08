AFRICA
Nigerian military 'kills 31 militants, arrests 81 others'
The Nigerian military says it has killed 31 suspected terrorists and arrested 81 others in the last week.
Northern Nigeria has been plagued with a persistent problem of insurgency. / Photo: AP
October 8, 2023

Thirty-one suspected terrorists have been killed and 81 others arrested in Nigeria in the last week, the military has said.

Ten people who were under the militants' hostage have also been freed and 63 suspected Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to police, Major General Edward Buba, the spokesperson of Nigeria’s military, said on Sunday.

Buba said most of the suspects were either killed or arrested in the northern part of the country.

Twelve AK-47 rifles, two locally made firearms, three Dane guns, 181 rounds of ammunition, four magazines and three motorcycles were recovered from suspected terrorists in Borno and Yobe states.

Other arrests were made in Benue State.

“The military continues to prevail against the effects of insurgency and terrorism with an ultimate goal of securing the country against perpetrators of insecurity,” Buba said.

