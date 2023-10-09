AFRICA
Kenyan court temporarily blocks police deployment to Haiti
Kenya's High Court has temporarily blocked the deployment of police officers to Haiti.
On October 3, Kenyan President William Ruto welcomed UN Security Council's decision endorsing the deployment of foreign troops to Haiti. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
October 9, 2023

A Kenyan High Court has temporarily blocked the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti after petitioners challenged the move.

The joint petition, filed by former presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot and others, argues that Kenya's constitution restricts police officers to operate within the country's borders.

Aukot further said in the suit papers that there was no cabinet meeting held to endorse the deployment of police officers abroad.

The petitioners further argued that the Haitian government has not formally requested Kenya for help.

UN Security Council approves Kenya's offer

The petitioners listed Kenya's inspector general of police, attorney general, interior minister and National Assembly Speaker as respondents.

"A conservatory order is hereby issued restraining the respondents from deploying police officers to Haiti or any other country until October 24, 2023," Judge Chacha Mwita said on Monday.

On October 2, the UN Security Council approved Kenya’s offer to lead a multinational security force to Haiti to contain gang violence.

Welcoming the move, Kenyan President William Ruto said that it was Kenya's turn to "stand with the people of Haiti."

