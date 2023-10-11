South Africa's rising music star Tyla has made a landmark debut on the US Billboard Hot 100 with her viral hit song "Water".

The Amapiano musician, whose real name is Tyla Laura Seethal, hailed her breakthrough as a "win for the whole of Africa" on social media.

"I'm a South African girl born and raised in Johannesburg," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "This is crazy."

"Water" mixes genres including R&B and Amapiano, a blend of house, jazz and lounge music originating in South Africa's townships, and experiencing growing global popularity.

Viral song

Her single ranked number 67 on the Billboard chart, the leading weekly music ranking in the United States, helped by Tyla's social media presence.

Released in July, the catchy song went viral on TikTok in recent weeks after the artiste posted videos of herself dancing to it that inspired a dance challenge.

One clip has gathered more than 70 million views on the platform.

"Tyla scores her first appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as 'Water,' the breakthrough single for the South African singer-songwriter, debuts at No. 67," Billboard wrote on Tuesday.

"TikTok has been a major contributor in the song’s growing profile," the magazine added.

African talent

Signed by Epic Records, a record label owned by Sony, Tyla, 21, has only a few singles to her name but is already considered one of the most promising talents on the continent by industry experts.

She was the opening act for American RB singer Chris Brown during his European tour this year.

"Let's take our sound to the world," Tyla wrote on X.