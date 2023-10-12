The AFCON 2023 draw has been released, with 24 nations set to battle it out for the continental title in Côte d'Ivoire in 2024.

The draw was unveiled in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday.

The results for the draw are as follows:

GROUP A

Côte d'Ivoire

Guinea-Bissau

Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria

GROUP B

Mozambique

Cape Verde

Ghana

Egypt

GROUP C

Gambia

Guinea

Cameroon

Senegal

GROUP D

Angola

Mauritania

Burkina Faso

Algeria

GROUP E

Namibia

South Africa

Mali

Tunisia

GROUP F

Tanzania

Zambia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Morocco

Defending champions

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The last time Côte d'Ivoire hosted the AFCON tournament was in 1984.

The 34th edition of the tournament was to be held between June 23 and July 23, 2023, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed it over weather concerns. Between June and July, it is usually a rainy season in Côte d'Ivoire.

The 2024 games will be played in Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo and Yamoussoukro.

The AFCON defending champions are Senegal, who beat Egypt 4-2 on post-match penalties to win their first title in February 2022. The final had ended 0-0 after extra time.