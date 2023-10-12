SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Here is the full draw for AFCON 2023
The AFCON 2023 will be played in Côte d'Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.
Here is the full draw for AFCON 2023
The AFCON defending champions are Senegal, who beat Egypt 4-2 on post-match penalties to win their first title in February 2022.  / Photo: AA / Others
October 12, 2023

The AFCON 2023 draw has been released, with 24 nations set to battle it out for the continental title in Côte d'Ivoire in 2024.

The draw was unveiled in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday.

The results for the draw are as follows:

GROUP A

Côte d'Ivoire

Guinea-Bissau

Equatorial Guinea

Nigeria

GROUP B

Mozambique

Cape Verde

Ghana

Egypt

GROUP C

Gambia

Guinea

Cameroon

Senegal

GROUP D

Angola

Mauritania

Burkina Faso

Algeria

GROUP E

Namibia

South Africa

Mali

Tunisia

GROUP F

Tanzania

Zambia

Democratic Republic of Congo

Morocco

Defending champions

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The last time Côte d'Ivoire hosted the AFCON tournament was in 1984.

The 34th edition of the tournament was to be held between June 23 and July 23, 2023, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed it over weather concerns. Between June and July, it is usually a rainy season in Côte d'Ivoire.

The 2024 games will be played in Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo and Yamoussoukro.

The AFCON defending champions are Senegal, who beat Egypt 4-2 on post-match penalties to win their first title in February 2022. The final had ended 0-0 after extra time.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us