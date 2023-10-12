The AFCON 2023 draw has been released, with 24 nations set to battle it out for the continental title in Côte d'Ivoire in 2024.
The draw was unveiled in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire on Thursday.
The results for the draw are as follows:
GROUP A
Côte d'Ivoire
Guinea-Bissau
Equatorial Guinea
Nigeria
GROUP B
Mozambique
Cape Verde
Ghana
Egypt
GROUP C
Gambia
Guinea
Cameroon
Senegal
GROUP D
Angola
Mauritania
Burkina Faso
Algeria
GROUP E
Namibia
South Africa
Mali
Tunisia
GROUP F
Tanzania
Zambia
Democratic Republic of Congo
Morocco
Defending champions
The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will be held from January 13 to February 11, 2024. The last time Côte d'Ivoire hosted the AFCON tournament was in 1984.
The 34th edition of the tournament was to be held between June 23 and July 23, 2023, but the Confederation of African Football (CAF) postponed it over weather concerns. Between June and July, it is usually a rainy season in Côte d'Ivoire.
The 2024 games will be played in Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo and Yamoussoukro.
The AFCON defending champions are Senegal, who beat Egypt 4-2 on post-match penalties to win their first title in February 2022. The final had ended 0-0 after extra time.