South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated support for Palestinians in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

It comes two days after he called for the immediate and unconditional opening of “humanitarian corridors” in the Middle East so that aid can get to people who need it.

"As people and an organisation that has struggled against an oppressive system of Apartheid we do pledge solidarity with the Palestinians and as the African National Congress we have always pledged our solidarity," Ramaphosa said after attending an event of the ruling ANC party.

"We are deeply concerned about the atrocities that are unfolding in the Middle-East and we have passed our condolences to the people of Israel as we are passing our condolences to the people of Palestine," he added.

Ramaphosa said that the only solution for the problems between Israel and Palestine is the two-state solution based on the 1967 borders.

On Thursday the president said South Africa was ready to help mediate in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by drawing on its experience at conflict resolution.