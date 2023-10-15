AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria airstrikes 'kill dozens of suspected terrorists'
Dozens of suspected terrorists have died after the Nigerian Air Force launched airstrikes in the northern state of Borno on Saturday.
Nigeria airstrikes 'kill dozens of suspected terrorists'
Hasan Abubakar, the Nigerian Air Force Chief of Staff, says more airstrikes are expected in the ongoing crackdown to decimate terrorists in the country. / Photo: Nigerian Air Force / Others
October 15, 2023

The Nigerian military has killed dozens of suspected terrorists in the northern part of the country.

The Nigerian Air Force, through its spokesperson Edward Gabkwet, said that an air offensive was launched at Bukar Meram area in the northeastern state of Borno on Saturday, and killed several suspected terrorists.

"The strikes became necessary after it was established that recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to Bukar Meram general area was with the likely intent for possible resurgence of attacks on ground troops and innocent civilians," Gabkwet said on Sunday.

"Consequently, air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists."

According to the Nigerian Air Force, "several terrorists were neutralised", and more than 40 motorcycles and six firearm trucks destroyed in the Saturday operation.

Perennial problem

The latest operation comes a few days after the Nigerian Air Force killed several suspected terrorists in the northwestern state of Zamfara.

The military said it destroyed more than 70 motorcycles belonging to the suspected terrorists on October 11.

Hasan Abubakar, the Nigerian Air Force Chief of Staff, urged the soldiers to continue "staying focused", telling them "not be complacent as we must continue to give our citizens the confidence they deserve to thrive."

Northern Nigeria has been grappling with the problem of militant insurgency, with different governments placed under scrutiny on how they manage the challenge.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us