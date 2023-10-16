AFRICA
Côte d'Ivoire president appoints new prime minister
The President of Côte d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara has appointed Robert Mambe Beugre as the country’s new prime minister.
The President of Côte d'Ivoire Alassane Ouattara (pictured) sacked Patrick Achi as prime minister on October 6, 2023. / Photo: AFP
October 16, 2023

The presidency of Côte d'Ivoire has announced the appointment of Robert Mambe Beugre as the new prime minister of the West African country.

President Alassane Ouattara signed the decree to appoint Beugre, a former minister and governor of the autonomous district of Abidjan, as prime minister, Abdourahmane Cisse, secretary general of the presidency, said in a note.

The newly appointed prime minister is tasked with proposing a new government "as soon as possible" to President Ouattara.

Beugre takes over from Patrick Achi, who was dismissed on October 6, the same day President Ouattara dissolved the government by decree.

Following his dismissal, Achi and the former government have been temporarily in office, as outlined in the presidential note.

