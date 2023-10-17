Swimming champion Abdelrahman Sameh was at a crossroads after winning the World Cup gold medal in Greece on Sunday.

“I honestly do not know if I should celebrate this or not, as my brothers are being killed in Palestine now," he said shortly after his win.

He later received death threats, he said. Sameh explained that the threats on his life had cast a dark cloud over his gold medal win, stating that he had gone through a difficult week mentally.

“I have received death threats, and people have been attacking me all week because of my support for Palestine," the swimming champion said.

Anguish

"My family goes to sleep not knowing if someone will break into my room or apartment the next day, and they have to wonder every time I don’t answer a call if I’m busy, or if someone is trying to kill me,” he added.

Sameh won the gold medal in the 50m butterfly, with a historic time of 23:04 seconds, beating the world swimming giants, Australian Isaac Cooper, who won silver, and America’s Michael Andrew, who won bronze.

Reports have also emerged that the World Aquatics, formerly known as FINA, has removed pictures of the swimming champion from the federation’s official websites reportedly for his pro-Palestinian sentiments.

Disheartening

The World Aquatics has not commented yet.

"It is disheartening to witness a discrepancy in how individuals are allowed to express their sorrow and empathy," he posted on his Instagram account.

The Egyptian swimmer says the intimidations will not stop him from expressing his concern over the plight of Palestinians.

“I was attacked all week because of my support for my brothers there, but I will continue to do so,” he affirmed.