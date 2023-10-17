AFRICA
Unknown assailants kill tourists in Uganda, set vehicle on fire
Unknown assailants have killed two foreign tourists and a Ugandan citizen at Queen Elizabeth National Park.
The unknown assailants attacked their victims at a national park in western Uganda on October 17, 2023. / Photo: Uganda Police Force / Others
October 17, 2023

Unknown assailants have killed two foreign tourists and a Ugandan citizen at a national park in western Uganda, and set their vehicle on fire.

Bashir Hangi, the communications manager of the Queen Elizabeth National Park, confirmed the Tuesday incident.

It remains unclear how the attacks were meted out.

Graphic images, seen by TRT Afrika, showed three people lying in pools of blood on the ground. One of the victims had a visible head injury.

Ugandan police spokesperson Fred Enanga termed the incident a "cowardly terrorist attack."

"The three (victims) were killed, and their safari vehicle burnt. Our joint forces responded immediately upon receiving the information and are aggressively pursuing the suspected ADF rebels. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims," Enanga said on Tuesday.

ADF threat

Western Uganda, which borders eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has recently come under regular attacks by the militant group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

In mid-June, the ADF militants killed at least 42 people at a secondary school in Mpondwe, western Uganda, the government said.

On Sunday, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni urged citizens to be vigilant after a military offensive against militant insurgents in the troubled eastern DRC forced the rebels to "flee into Uganda."

"The public is, therefore, alerted to look out for strange people that come to your area. Report them to the police that are nearest to you. Even relatives that have been away for a long time and suddenly return, they may be part of the terrorists," Museveni said on X, formerly Twitter.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
