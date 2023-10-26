BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe faces energy crisis as coal-fired plant goes off grid
Maintenance works at Hwange thermal power station expected to last for 30 days.
Zimbabwe faces energy crisis as coal-fired plant goes off grid
The Hwange Power Station is the country's largest thermal power plant. / Photo: Reuters
October 26, 2023

Zimbabwe households and businesses could lose power for hours until late November as maintenance works start on a 300-megawatt coal-fired power generating unit at Hwange thermal power station.

"(It) is scheduled to undergo Class C Maintenance, a statutory procedure that requires the unit to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period. This work is expected to be completed within 30 days,” Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority said on Wednesday.

The unit started feeding electricity into the national grid in March and it was the first of two units built by Chinas Sinohydro at a cost of $1.4 billion, with 85% of the funding coming from China.

Zimbabweans experienced steady supply of electricity from end of June until September, which coincided with the August general elections.

The country is currently generating less than half of its 1,700 MW demand as the old thermal units at Hwange, commissioned between 1983 and 1987, frequently break down and are performing below capacity.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government says it wants to scale up power generation to 2,500 megawatts by 2025 to cope with increasing demand from the mining sector.

Low water levels due to inadequate rains have seen generation from the country's other major plant, the 1,050MW Kariba South hydro station, being capped.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us