Tunisian Football Federation president arrested
Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) President Wadie Jary has been arrested on allegations of engaging in corruption.
Tunisian Football Federation President Wadie Jary was arrested on October 26, 2023. / Photo: Getty Images
October 26, 2023

Tunisian Football Federation (FTF) President Wadie Jary has been arrested.

Jary's detention comes after the Tunis Court of First Instance issued an arrest warrant against him, the spokesperson of the court Mohamed Zitouna said on Thursday.

Chokri Hamda, the Tunisian sports ministry spokesperson, said Jary's arrest would enable investigations into alleged corruption.

The FTF president is accused of, among others, improperly awarding contract to a senior officer of the federation.

Jary has served as FTF president since 2012.

