18:15 GMT – 116 medical officers killed in Gaza since October 7: Media office

One hundred and sixteen (116) medical personnel, 18 members of rescue teams and 35 journalists have been killed in Gaza since the escalation of Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, the Gaza media office said on Sunday.

The media office further said that Israeli forces bombed 80 government buildings, destroyed 47 mosques, and caused damage to three churches during that period.

This comes as Israeli State Comptroller Matanyahu Engelman said on Sunday that government was "failing on home front", according to the Maariv newspaper.

16:30 GMT – Israeli troops 'fire rockets near Al-Quds Hospital'

The Palestine Red Crescent said on Sunday that Israeli forces "deliberately" fired rockets near Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza.

The agency said the aim of the attacks was to "force medical staff, displaced individuals, and patients to evacuate."

Earlier, the World Health Organization, through its regional director of Eastern Mediterranean, said the "right to medical care and living with dignity was almost impossible in Gaza."

15:30 GMT – Israeli airstrike destroys Muhammad al-Fatih Mosque in Gaza

An Israeli airstrike destroyed the Muhammad al-Fatih Mosque in Beit Lahia town, northern Gaza on Sunday.

Gaza's interior ministry said scores were injured in the attack.

Earlier, the Israeli forces carried out two separate airstrikes on Kafr Shuba and Shebaa outskirts in southern Lebanon.

14:30 GMT – Pope says 'war is always a defeat' as Gaza attacks persist

Pope Francis has called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza amid escalating violence and a humanitarian catastrophe in the enclave.

The Pope, addressing a crowd of the faithful in St. Peter's Square in Rome during his Sunday Angelus, urged the world to join in prayer for the resolution of the serious situation in Gaza.

He also appealed for the release of all hostages held by Hamas. "Let there be a ceasefire. War is always a defeat – always, always," he said.

13:30 GMT – Red Crescent to continue operating hospital in besieged Gaza

The Palestinian Red Crescent has said that it will continue operating Al-Quds hospital in the besieged Gaza enclave.

The Red Crescent said on Sunday that operations will remain uninterrupted, even as Israeli aircraft continue to target its vicinity.

Earlier, the Hamas armed wing said it set Israeli vehicles on fire in northern Gaza.

12:30 GMT – UN says 59 of its staff members killed in Gaza

The United Nations has said that 59 of its staff members in Gaza have been killed by Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7.

The UN said on Sunday that most of the victims were relief and aid agency employees.

This comes as more than 8,000 Palestinians have been confirmed dead in Gaza in Israeli bombardment of the enclave since October 7.

11:30 GMT – Palestinian death toll in Israeli attacks reaches 8,005

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7 has risen to 8,005, the Health Ministry in the besieged Palestinian enclave said on Sunday.

The ministry said in a statement that the figure includes 3,342 children, 2,062 women, and 460 elderly.

Israel has heavily bombarded Gaza since October 7 when Hamas carried out a surprise cross-border attack.

10:30 GMT – UN chief says Israel's killing of civilians in Gaza 'totally unacceptable'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday warned the situation in Hamas-ruled Gaza is declining rapidly as he repeated desperate appeals for a ceasefire to end the "nightmare" of bloodshed.

"The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate by the hour. I regret that instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations," Guterres said on a visit to Nepal's capital Kathmandu.

"The number of civilians who have been killed and injured is totally unacceptable."

10:00 GMT – Iranian president warns Israel's action 'may force everyone' to act

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday said Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza "may force everyone" to act in the latest warning issued by the Islamic republic since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Israel has been pounding the Palestinian territory since Hamas fighters stormed across the border on October 7 and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.

Since then, more than 8,000 people have been killed, half of them children, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

9:20 GMT – Thousands 'break into aid warehouses' in Gaza to take food

Thousands of people broke into aid warehouses in Gaza to take food and "basic survival items," a UN agency said on Sunday.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, provides basic services to hundreds of thousands of people in Gaza. Schools across Gaza have been transformed into shelters housing Palestinians displaced by the conflict.

Thomas White, the agency's Gaza director, said the break-ins were "a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza. People are scared, frustrated and desperate."

8:50 GMT – Three Palestinians killed in Israeli strike

Three Palestinians have been killed, and others injured in Israeli bombing of houses in Gaza.

The interior ministry said on Sunday that the fatal attacks occurred in Rafah and Beit Lahia.

This comes as Israel vows a sustained armed operation in the enclave despite widespread calls for ceasefire.

8:20 GMT – Israeli armed forces target civilian settlements: Witnesses

Intense bombardment by Israeli vessels, artillery and aircraft targeted civilian settlements in northern Gaza, witnesses said on Sunday.

Also attacked, were agricultural lands, the witnesses added.

This comes as Israel continues to frustrate efforts to restore power, water and food to the besieged enclave.

7:50 GMT – Death toll in Gaza, West Bank reaches 7,814

The death toll from relentless Israeli bombing of Gaza and clashes in the West Bank since October 7 has risen to 7,814, Palestine's state TV said on Sunday.

It said in a statement that 21,693 others were also wounded as a result of Israel's actions "against our people."

While Gaza has been under relentless Israeli airstrikes since the surprise offensive by Hamas on October 7, tensions have also risen in the occupied West Bank amid reports of clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

6:00 GMT – UAE requests emergency UN Security Council meeting on Gaza

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday requested a UN Security Council emergency meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza in light of the Israeli "expanded ground" offensive in the enclave.

The request was made by the UAE's mission spokesperson to the UN, Shahad Matar, on X.

"UAE has requested an emergency UNSC meeting to be convened as soon as possible in light of Israel's announcement that it is 'expanding ground operations' in Gaza," she said.