By Charles Mgbolu

Actors and filmmakers from across the continent posed on the red carpet of the 19th Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) on Sunday October 29 in glittering evening gowns and smart tuxedos to celebrate another year of remarkable achievement for the African film industry.

The awardees came from across the continent with Xale produced by Senegalese filmmaker Moussa Sène Absa winning the Best Film category while Burkinabe filmmaker and producer Apolline Traoré winning best director for her work in Sira.

Nigerian filmmaker C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi's Mami Wata won the most awards - Best Cinematography, Africa Film and Video Censors Board Award for Best Nigeria film and Best Achievement in Make-Up.

Other winners Kunle Afolanyan’s Anikulapo, which won the Ousmane Sembene Award for Best Film in an African Language while Jude Idada, the director of Kofa won the Michael Anyiam Osigwe Award for Best Film by an African-Born Director Living Abroad.

Best actor in a lead role went to Nigerian reality show start turned actor Tobi Bakre while the Best Actress went to talented Nigerian actress Nse Ikpe-Etim.

In the animation category “Jabari,” produced by the Ghana-based animation studio AnimaxFYB Studios, won the Jubril Malaifia Award for Best Animation.

Posing for a photo with his new born daughter and the award by his side, Tobi Bakre paid tribute to mentors who raised him in the profession.

''Special thank you to everyone that's been part of my journey from inception. Everyone God has used to make all of this a reality! I pray God bless you! and I pray everything you touch turns to Gold!!! We won we won we won!!!! Africa we are here'' he wrote in the post on Instagram.

C.J. 'Fiery' Obasi' also paid tribute on Instagram calling the award an honour.

He wrote: ''So honoured for MAMI WATA to represent Nigeria for the International Features category. Grateful to my team, my entire cast and crew, who stood by us and fought with us, I love you!''

The Africa Movie Academy Awards is presented annually to recognise excellence among professionals working in, or non-African professionals who have contributed to, the African film industry. It also aims to honour and promote excellence in the African movie industry, as well as unite the African continent through arts and culture.

It was founded by the late veteran Nigerian filmmaker Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, who sadly passed away in January this year.