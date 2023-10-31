Mr and Miss Albinism Southern Africa pageant breaks down stigma
The regional Mr and Miss Albinism pageant was held in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, this month and drew 18 candidates from six countries.
October 31, 2023

By Kudra Maliro

Across Southern Africa, where people living with albinism face numerous challenges including physical attacks, a beauty pageant for people with the condition offered a chance to change some widely-held perceptions.

The regional Mr and Miss Albinism pageant was held in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, this month and drew 18 candidates from South Africa, Zambia, Mozambique, Malawi, Angola and Tanzania.

Angola's Andreia Solange Sicato Muhitu was declared winner of the Miss Albinism Southern Africa beauty contest, while Zimbabwean Ntandoyenkosi Mnkandla won the Mr Albinism title.

28-year-old Muhitu works as head of the tourism department in the province of Cuando Cubango, in south-east Angola and said she had participated in several beauty contests in her home country since she was a teenager, and had won some.

But none has made her feel more fulfilled than the regional competition.

"I can inspire young girls, especially those with albinism, to feel comfortable and beautiful in their own skin," said Muhitu. "That's the strong message we hope to get across."

The event was organised with the aim of enabling people with albinism to feel beautiful and encourage them to fulfill their dreams. Contestants included stylists, health workers and professional models.

Waving their national flags, they entertained the audience with poems, songs and dances.

They paraded elegantly in professional outfits, evening gowns and African traditional outfits made from animal skins before answering questions from a panel of judges on a variety of social and economic topics.

Candidates were judged on their charisma, confidence, swagger and intellect.

The winners also received cash prizes, medals and flowers for categories such as Miss Personality and People's Choice. The winner of Miss Albinism 2023 was awarded $250.

Albinism is more common in sub-Saharan Africa, where it affects around one in 5,000 people, according to the UN.

The prevalence can be as high as 1 in 1,000 in some populations in Zimbabwe and other parts of southern Africa, compared with 1 in 17,000 to 20,000 in North America and Europe.

"This crown gives me the opportunity to make a difference to the lives of people with albinism in a way I could never have imagined, not only in my country, but throughout the region. I don't feel ashamed, I feel empowered," concludes Ms Muhitu.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
