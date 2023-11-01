Russia has claimed that the US moved part of its "unfinished" Ukrainian projects researching biological weapons to Africa.

The work is underway in Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and Uganda, Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's troops of radiological, chemical, and biological defense, told a briefing in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Today, using the example of Nigeria, we would like to show that the stated goals of projects aimed at the development of public health do not match with the reality," he said.

The Russian official went on saying that the Pentagon claims that biological projects in Nigeria are aimed at combating HIV/AIDS, accordingly, 60% of Nigerian patients, suffering from it, underwent the relevant antivirus therapy.

"The HIV incidence rate has not changed much and currently corresponds to the values of 2009. The percentage of mortality among HIV-infected people al so shows a negative trend," Kirillov said.

The official questioned the necessity to cover traces leading to the major contractor, the Pentagon, as outlined in the documents.

"The documents emphasize the need ... to limit the traces leading to the contractor, (Pentagons specialists) should carry out short trips to Afghanistan and Iraq from the office in Dubai only if necessary," he said.

Kirillov further said that "to avoid accusations against the Pentagon, some projects were implemented under the cover of the US State Department."