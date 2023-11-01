SPORTS
World Cup 2034: Saudi Arabia only country bidding to host
FIFA had invited bids to host the tournament with a deadline of October 31, with Saudi Arabia announcing it would bid just minutes after FIFA's bid invitation.
Saudi Arabia says it is committed to fulfilling all requirements to host the event. Photo:  FIFA / Others
November 1, 2023

The world football governing body, FIFA, says Saudi Arabia was the only football association to present a bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup before the deadline closed.

FIFA had invited bids to host the tournament with a deadline of October 31, with Saudi Arabia announcing it would bid just minutes after FIFA's bid invitation.

There was anticipation Australia would bid before deadline elapsed on Tuesday, but Football Australia announced it would not be presenting a bid to host the tournament, leaving Saudi Arabia as the only candidate.

"As established in the Bidding Regulations approved by the FIFA Council, the FIFA administration will conduct thorough bidding and evaluation processes for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup, with the hosts to be appointed by FIFA Congresses expected to take place by Q4 2024," FIFA said on Tuesday.

Full commitment

Saudi FA President Yasser Al Misehal said the federation is fully committed to fulfilling all FIFA requirements for the right to host the World Cup.

"All members of the Saudi football family are doing their best to achieve the dream of the Saudis, male and female, to see the World Cup in the Kingdom for the first time," he said on social media platform X.

FIFA also confirmed that the sole confirmation of interest in hosting the 2030 World Cup came from Morocco, Portugal, and Spain, with Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay hosting celebratory games.

On October 4, FIFA announced that the combined bid of Morocco, Spain, and Portugal would host the 2030 World Cup, subject to the completion of a successful bidding process.

SOURCE:Reuters
