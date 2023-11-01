SPORTS
CAF Awards: 30 players battle to be African Player of the Year
The Awards Gala is scheduled to take place on December 11, 2023, in Marrakech, Morocco.
30 players have been nominated for CAF African Player of the Year Awards. Photo: CAF / Others
November 1, 2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has revealed the list of nominees for the men’s categories of the CAF Awards 2023.

According to CAF rules, a preliminary nominee list for the various categories under review between November 2022 and September 2023 was collated by CAF Technical Experts, African Football Legends, and selected media representatives from some selected countries.

30 players made the cut for the top prize, CAF African Player of the Year, while 20 players have been nominated for the CAF Interclub Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year, CAF National Team of the Year, and Club of the Year have ten (10) nominees each.

For the first time, CAF has introduced the CAF African Goalkeeper of the Year Category (Men and Women).

The ultimate winner of each category will be decided after votes from a voting panel consisting of the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, Head Coaches and captains of member associations and clubs.

CAF says the women’s categories will be announced in due course.

See the full list of nominees here.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
