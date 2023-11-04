11:31 GMT — The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli military offensive in Gaza has climbed to 9,488, the Health Ministry in the blockaded enclave has said.

“The victims include 3,900 children and 2,509 women, while 24,000 other people were injured,” the ministry spokesman, Ashraf al Qudra, told a news conference in Gaza City.

“70 percent of the victims of aggression are children, women and elderly people,” the spokesman added.

He also said that “the ministry has received reports about 2,200 people missing under the rubble, including 1,250 children, since the start of the aggression on Gaza.”

“150 health personnel were killed and 27 ambulances were destroyed and put out of service as a result of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip,” Qudra added.

10:30 GMT — Netanyahu crossed out, will take Israel's war crimes to ICC - Erdogan

Türkiye has “crossed out” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and will do everything to bring Israel’s violation of human rights and war crimes to the International Criminal Court (ICC), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

The embattled premier “is no longer someone we can talk to, we have crossed him out,” Erdogan told reporters aboard the presidential plane returning from Kazakhstan, where he attended the Organization of Turkic States summit.

"I said something in my speech at the Palestine Rally. I announced that we would support initiatives that would bring Israel’s human rights violations and war crimes to the International Criminal Court. Our relevant authorities, especially our Foreign Ministry, will carry out this work," he said.

He said that Netanyahu has lost support of Israeli citizens and he wants to garner support for massacres through religious rhetoric.

Erdogan also said Ankara “is ready to act as a guarantor country for Gaza”, reiterating Türkiye’s support for Palestinians in Gaza people amid Israel’s ongoing aggression.

08:52 GMT — Israel bombs generators, solar panels in hospitals, and public water tanks

Israeli aircraft targeted the power generator of Al Wafaa Hospital in the city of Gaza.

Israeli fighter also jets struck the power generator and solar panels of the hospital for the elderly and medical rehabilitation early morning, an Anadolu correspondent reported.

The air strike resulted in a significant fire in the hospital's courtyard, which was eventually controlled by civil defense teams after several hours, the correspondent added.

The Israeli airstrike also caused extensive damage to the hospital's solar energy system, leading to a power outage in the facility.

10:11 GMT — Israel announces 3-hour Gaza highway clearance for evacuees

The Israeli military said it would enable Palestinians to travel on a main Gaza highway as part of its three-week-old efforts to encourage civilians to evacuate southward.

In a social media post in Arabic, the military said the Salah a-Din road could be used between 1100 GMT and 1400. "If you care about yourself and your loved ones, heed our instruction to head south," it added.

6:15 GMT - Israeli attack targets children's hospital

An Israeli attack targets the entrance of Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital in western Gaza, Al-Aqsa TV reports.

5:00 GMT - UN chief 'horrified' by Israeli strike on Gaza ambulance convoy

The head of the United Nations was "horrified" by a strike by Israeli forces on a convoy of ambulances in Gaza on Friday, he said in a statement, adding that the conflict "must stop."

"I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital. The images of bodies strewn on the street outside the hospital are harrowing," Antonio Guterres said in the statement.

4:30 GMT - Palestinian Red Crescent condemns Israeli strike on Gaza ambulances

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has condemned the targeting of a convoy of ambulances in Gaza by Israeli forces, which it says killed 15 people and wounded more than 60 others.

The PRCS said in a statement that one of its ambulances was struck "by a missile fired by the Israeli forces", about two metres from the entrance to the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

The attack resulted in the deaths of 15 civilians and wounded 60 other people, the PRCS said, mirroring figures released earlier by the Hamas-run Health Ministry. Another ambulance, belonging to the ministry, was "directly targeted" by a missile around one kilometre from the hospital, causing injuries and damage, it said.

4:00 GMT - Israeli shelling on Gaza school kills 20 people: Palestine

Twenty Palestinians have been killed and dozens more wounded in an Israeli attack "targeting" a school in northern Gaza, the enclave's Health Ministry said.

"20 martyrs and dozens of wounded arrived at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City after the direct targeting of a school turned into a makeshift camp for displaced people in the Al-Saftawy area in northern Gaza," the ministry said in a statement.

"Several tank mortar shells fell into the school that was directly targeted," it added.

3:43 GMT - Israel destroyed 54 mosques in Gaza since October 7: Gaza authorities

At least 54 mosques have been destroyed in Israeli air strikes in besieged Gaza since October 7, the Gaza Government Media Office said.

"The attacks have also partially damaged 110 other mosques," spokesman Salama Marouf said at a news conference in Gaza City. Three churches were also targeted by Israeli forces, he said.

The Israeli army said on Thursday it had carried out more than 12,000 air strikes in Gaza. Marouf said, however, that "most of the targets struck in the Israeli attacks were houses, public facilities and hospitals."

3:00 GMT - 'Very significant pause' in Mideast conflict needed to free captives: US

It would take a "very significant pause in the conflict" in the Middle East to be able to win the release of dozens of captives taken by Palestinian resistance group Hamas, a senior US official has said.

"It is something that is under a very serious and active discussion. But there is no agreement as of yet to actually get this done," the official said, as fighting between US ally Israel and Hamas fighters raged in besieged Gaza.

