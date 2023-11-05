AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Military hits insurgents' hideouts in northern Nigeria
The Nigerian Air Force has struck suspected insurgents' hideouts in northern Nigeria, killing several suspects.
Military hits insurgents' hideouts in northern Nigeria
The Nigerian Air Force said it managed to hit a location where the suspected insurgents were regrouping on November 3, 2023. / Photo: AA  / Others
November 5, 2023

The Nigerian Air Force has struck suspected insurgents' hideouts in the northern part of the country, killing "several terrorists", the military has said.

One of the coordinated strikes took place in Kankara locality, Katsina State, on November 1, while the other occurred in Goza locality, Borno State, on November 3.

Describing the attacks as "eventful", Nigerian Air Force's Director of Public Relations and Information Edward Gabkwet said on Sunday that the strikes have ensured that the insurgents do not cause "significant security threats to innocent citizens."

Several suspected insurgents died in both attacks, with the military saying that it was unsure if the strikes killed key leaders of the militant groups.

'Regrouping' insurgents

The Nigerian Air Force identified one of the insurgent groups' leaders as Babaru, whom it is linking to the killing of "over 100 residents of Gidan Gari and Yarmai-Yadiya villages in Bakori, Katsina State, on February 2, 2023."

The Air Force identified the other key target as Mai Solar of Zamfara State.

Gabkwet said that some of the suspected insurgents, who were regrouping in Goza locality, Borno State, were killed in an airstrike on Friday.

"There were also strong indications that these terrorists were responsible for the recent attack on some locals in Geidam (Yobe State) on October 31, 2023, and had planned to meet to review the attack as well as plan the next line of attack on innocent civilians," Gabkwet said.

Insecurity in northern Nigeria has persisted for years, resulting in the deaths of thousands and the displacement of even a higher number of people.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us