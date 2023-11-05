The Nigerian Air Force has struck suspected insurgents' hideouts in the northern part of the country, killing "several terrorists", the military has said.

One of the coordinated strikes took place in Kankara locality, Katsina State, on November 1, while the other occurred in Goza locality, Borno State, on November 3.

Describing the attacks as "eventful", Nigerian Air Force's Director of Public Relations and Information Edward Gabkwet said on Sunday that the strikes have ensured that the insurgents do not cause "significant security threats to innocent citizens."

Several suspected insurgents died in both attacks, with the military saying that it was unsure if the strikes killed key leaders of the militant groups.

'Regrouping' insurgents

The Nigerian Air Force identified one of the insurgent groups' leaders as Babaru, whom it is linking to the killing of "over 100 residents of Gidan Gari and Yarmai-Yadiya villages in Bakori, Katsina State, on February 2, 2023."

The Air Force identified the other key target as Mai Solar of Zamfara State.

Gabkwet said that some of the suspected insurgents, who were regrouping in Goza locality, Borno State, were killed in an airstrike on Friday.

"There were also strong indications that these terrorists were responsible for the recent attack on some locals in Geidam (Yobe State) on October 31, 2023, and had planned to meet to review the attack as well as plan the next line of attack on innocent civilians," Gabkwet said.

Insecurity in northern Nigeria has persisted for years, resulting in the deaths of thousands and the displacement of even a higher number of people.