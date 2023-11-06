Supporters of Madagascar's opposition were dispersed as they tried to demonstrate, and one of its candidates in the presidential poll detained.

After tensions rose on Saturday, when police used tear gas to prevent a rally in the capital Antananarivo, a small group of protesters tried once more to demonstrate at a highly symbolic central square on Monday.

Police were, however, posted around the centre.

Jean Jacques Ratsietison, a 60-year-old economist and candidate in the November 16 election, was detained, according to police.

'Institutional coup'

For weeks, the Indian Ocean island nation has been shaken by a fierce battle between incumbent President Andry Rajoelina, who is running for re-election, and several opposition leaders.

Opposition candidates have led unauthorised marches in Antananarivo almost daily for more than a month, protesting what they have called an "institutional coup" to favour the incumbent.

The general staff encompassing the police, gendarmerie and army said it would ensure the protection of all 13 presidential candidates and their families.

"We heard rumours of planned attacks against certain candidates," a spokesperson said, adding the proposed protection did not apply to political meetings or demonstrations.

Banned demonstrations

Another opposition candidate Roland Ratsiraka fumed that the detention was "not a solution."

He said a legal complaint had been lodged against the local authority's decision to ban demonstrations at May 13 Square.

Another candidate Auguste Paraina also hit out at the intervention in the street as "dictatorship."

"We're not going to stop, we are not afraid," he told AFP.