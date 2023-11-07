19:01 GMT — US rejects Israel's 'reoccupation' plan of Gaza

The US said it does not support a "reoccupation" of Gaza by Israel after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country would take "overall security responsibility" in the territory.

"Generally speaking, we do not support the reoccupation of Gaza and neither does Israel," State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

"Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken was fairly clear about that during his travels as well," he said.

19:02 GMT — European commissioner warns of 'apocalypse' in Gaza

The current catastrophic situation in Gaza threatens to decline further, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic warned.

Speaking to Turkish reporters in Brussels, Lenarcic stressed the need for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza for humanitarian aid to enter into the Palestinian enclave as it faces Israeli bombardment, blockade, and ground attacks.

"Otherwise, the catastrophe in Gaza may turn into apocalypse," he said.

18:58 GMT — Humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City: Red Cross

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City but was able to deliver medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital.

Two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded, the organisation said.

It said the convoy included five trucks and two ICRC vehicles and was carrying "lifesaving medical supplies to health facilities including to Al Quds hospital of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society, when it was hit by fire."

18:41 GMT — Muslim American lawmakers warn 'anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian hate' on rise

The three Muslim American lawmakers in the US Congress warned that "bigoted anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian hate" is sweeping through the nation's politics amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine war.

Representatives Andre Carson, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, all Democrats, pointed to legislation introduced by Republican Representative Ryan Zinke last week to forcibly deport some Palestinians from the US, saying it is part of "a growing tide of bigoted anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian hate pervading our politics."

18:30 GMT — No ceasefire, fuel delivered to Gaza until hostages freed: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there will be no fuel delivered to Gaza and no ceasefire with Hamas unless hostages seized by the Palestinian resistance group are freed.

In a televised statement marking the first month of Israel's war with Hamas, Netanyahu also warned Hezbollah "it will be making the mistake of its life" if it opens a new front in the war from its base in Lebanon.

17:36 GMT — Israeli soldiers operating in the 'heart of Gaza City' — minister

Israeli soldiers are operating in the "heart of Gaza City", the stronghold of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has said.

In a televised news conference, Gallant said neither Israel nor Hamas would govern the Palestinian enclave once the ongoing conflict was over.

17:30 GMT – Saudi Arabia to host two summits on Gaza

Saudi Arabia has said that it will host two summits with participation of Arab and Muslim countries on the Gaza conflict.

This comes as Israel continues its siege on Gaza.

At least 10,328 people have been killed by Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since October 7.

17:08 GMT — Dead children in Gaza war is world's 'moral failing': Red Cross

A month after the recent Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted, the Red Cross demanded an end to the horrific suffering of civilians, and especially children, decrying a "moral failing".

"One month on, civilians in Gaza and Israel are being forced to endure tremendous suffering and loss. This needs to stop," the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.

16:51 GMT — WHO chief urges humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) urged for all parties in Gaza to agree to a humanitarian ceasefire as "intense bombardment" in the blockaded Palestinian enclave continues into a second month.

"It has been a month of intense bombardment in Gaza. 10,000 people have died. Over 4,000 of them were children," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X, asking: "How long will this human catastrophe last?"

WHO urges "all parties to agree to a humanitarian ceasefire and work toward lasting peace," Tedros said.

16:47 GMT — More than 400 US citizens, residents have left Gaza: State Dept

The United States has helped more than 400 US citizens, lawful permanent residents and other eligible people to depart Gaza, a US State Department spokesperson said

16:41 GMT — Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire as US envoy visits Lebanon

Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah exchanged cross-border fire amid a visit by US envoy Amos Hochstein to Beirut.

An Israeli military statement said 20 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel, setting off sirens in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights.

Israeli forces responded with artillery fire toward the sources of the rocket fire, the statement said.

15:58 GMT — Palestinian envoy to UK flays world's silence over Israeli attacks, fears 2nd 'Nakba' in Gaza

Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, reiterated his warning about Israel’s plan for another “Nakba” in Gaza, and as proof, he shared video footage showing mass displacement of people in Gaza from north to south.

"Invading Israeli tanks are in #Gaza to force the mass expulsion of Palestinians from their homes," Zomlot wrote on X, sharing video footage purportedly belonging to a group of Palestinians forcibly displaced from the northern part of the blockaded Gaza.

15:09 GMT — France says over 100 nationals evacuated from Gaza

More than 100 French nationals and their dependents have been evacuated from Gaza through the Rafah border crossing to Egypt, the Foreign Ministry in Paris said.

"Two groups of French nationals, officials and rights holders were able to leave" on Monday and Tuesday from Gaza and are now "in safety in Egypt," the ministry said in a statement.

The departures "bring the number of exits organised by France to more than 100 people," it added.

15:01 GMT — Casualties as Israeli jets strike residential neighbourhood in Gaza

Authorities in Gaza said a large number of people were killed and injured in Israeli airstrikes on a residential neighbourhood in the central city of Deir al Balah.

"The bombardment has caused massive destruction in the area," Salama Marouf, a spokesperson for Gaza-based Government's Media Office, told Anadolu.

Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al Qudra confirmed that casualties were reported in the Israeli attack, but did not give an exact figure.

14:54 GMT — Maritime corridor, floating hospitals for Gaza in focus at Paris conference

World powers meet in Paris to coordinate aid and help for the wounded in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, with the possible creation of a maritime corridor, naval medical facilities and field hospitals to be considered, European diplomats said.

The conference brings together regional stakeholders such as Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf Arab countries as well as Western powers and G20 members - excluding Russia.

International institutions and non-governmental organisations operating in Gaza are also due to attend.

14:40 GMT — Israel obstructing release of foreign hostages in Gaza — Hamas

Hamas has said that Israel had obstructed the release of 12 foreigners held by the Palestinian resistance group in Gaza.

"We had planned to free 12 hostages who have foreign nationality in the past days, but the (Israeli) occupation hindered the move," the group’s armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.

"We are ready to release them, but the situation on the ground and the Israeli aggression prevent this from happening," Hamas said.

14:54 GMT — Maritime corridor, floating hospitals for Gaza in focus at Paris conference

World powers meet in Paris to coordinate aid and help for the wounded in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza, with the possible creation of a maritime corridor, naval medical facilities and field hospitals to be considered, European diplomats said.

The conference brings together regional stakeholders such as Egypt, Jordan and the Gulf Arab countries as well as Western powers and G20 members - excluding Russia.

International institutions and non-governmental organisations operating in Gaza are also due to attend.

14:19 GMT — UN Geneva office honours dozens of UNRWA staffers killed in Gaza

The UN office in Geneva honoured dozens of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) staffers killed in Gaza since October 7 as a result of Israeli forces' indiscriminate and intensified attacks.

The UN officials and staff observed a moment of silence to remember those who died during Israeli attacks on Gaza.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) spokesperson Jens Laerke shared a video of the commemoration on social media platform X, writing: "A solemn and profoundly sad moment at UN Geneva today, honouring our UNRWA colleagues killed in Gaza."

13:51 GMT — Israel hits residential area in central Gaza, casualties feared

A large number of casualties were feared in the latest Israeli strike on a residential neighbourhood in Deir al Balah, central Gaza, a Palestinian official told Anadolu Agency.

13:44 GMT- About 160 children killed in Gaza every day: WHO

The World Health Organization says on average about 160 children are being killed every day in Gaza, where Israeli attacks have reached one-month mark.

"An average of about 160 children are killed every day based on the figures of the (Palestinian) Ministry of Health," WHO official Christian Lindmeier told a UN briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

13:33 GMT- Israel releases video of forcibly displaced Palestinians

A video that is claimed to belong to a group of Palestinians forcibly displaced from the northern part of the blockaded Gaza Strip was released by the Israeli army on Tuesday.

As per an announcement by the Israeli army, it was claimed that a "corridor for evacuation" allowing civilians from the northern part of Gaza to travel was reopened for a set time frame today from 10:00 to 14:00 (08:00 - 12:00GMT).

Along with the announcement, another video claimed to belong to dozens of Palestinians who were forced to evacuate was shared.

The video shows Palestinians with white flags in their hands walking on a road where an Israeli tank is stationed, and it also highlights that many of the Palestinians have their hands raised.

13:20 GMT - Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 10,328

The Palestinian Health Ministry says that the death toll from Israeli’s ongoing intensified onslaught on Gaza since October 7 has jumped to 10,328 people.

Among those killed are 4,237 children and 2,719 women, Gaza-based Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said at a press conference on Tuesday.

More than 25,956 others have also been injured as a result of Israeli forces' attacks on Gaza, he added.

08:54 GMT - G7 nations to meet over Israel-Gaza conflict

Japan is set to host top diplomats from G-7 member nations for a two-day summit beginning Tuesday.

The summit comes as Israel has launched attacks on the Palestinian enclave of Gaza as well as the occupied West Bank. Top diplomats of Japan (current G-7 chair), Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the US, UK, and EU will attend the meeting at Iikura Guest House in the Japanese capital Tokyo.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict is expected to remain on the agenda during various discussions over the course of two days. This is the first face-to-face meeting of the G-7 top diplomats since the Israeli war on Gaza began on Oct. 7.

08:48 GMT- Israel will have “overall security responsibility” in Gaza: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will have “overall security responsibility” in Gaza for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas, the clearest indication yet that Israel plans to maintain control over the coastal enclave that is home to some 2.3 million Palestinians.

In an interview with ABC News that aired late Monday, Netanyahu expressed openness to “little pauses” in the fighting to facilitate the release of some of the more than 240 captives seized by Hamas in its October 7 attack into Israel.

But he ruled out any general cease-fire without the release of all the hostages, and the White House said there was no agreement with United States President Joe Biden's call for a broader humanitarian pause after a phone call between the leaders on Monday.

4:45 GMT - The UN Security Council failed again to agree on a resolution on the monthlong Israeli assault on Gaza.

Despite more than two hours of closed-door discussions Monday, differences remained. The US is calling for “humanitarian pauses” while many other council members are demanding a “humanitarian ceasefire” to deliver desperately needed aid and prevent more civilian deaths in Gaza.

“We talked about humanitarian pauses and we’re interested in pursuing language on that score,” US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told reporters after the meeting. “But there are disagreements within the council about whether that’s acceptable.”

3:50 GMT - 118 aid trucks enter Gaza through Rafah crossing

The Palestine Red Crescent Society announced that it had received 118 aid trucks on Sunday and Monday through the Rafah border crossing, bringing the total number of trucks that entered Gaza since October 21 to 569.

The society said in a statement viewed by Anadolu that “Palestine Red Crescent teams received on Sunday 25 trucks from the Egyptian Red Crescent loaded with humanitarian aid through the Rafah crossing.”

3:14 GMT - Egypt receives 17 people injured in Israeli war on Gaza

Egypt’s Health Ministry announced Monday that it received 17 injured Palestinians and conducted medical examinations on 166 foreigners arriving from Gaza through the Rafah crossing.

“We received a group of our Palestinian brethren who were injured in the events in Gaza,” it said.

It said “medical examinations were conducted on all cases with precise diagnoses and their total number reached 17 wounded individuals.”

2:10 GMT - Netanyahu: Israel to take 'overall security responsibility' of Gaza after war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country will take "overall responsibility" of Gaza's security for an indefinite period after its war with Hamas ends.

"Israel will, for an indefinite period, will have the overall security responsibility," he said in a television interview with ABC News broadcast.

"When we don't have that security responsibility, what we have is the eruption of Hamas terror on a scale that we couldn't imagine," he added.

2:00 GMT - Palestine Red Crescent says Al Quds Hospital to run out of fuel in 48 hours

The Palestine Red Crescent Society warned that fuel reserves at Al Quds Hospital in Gaza City will run out in 48 hours as Israel has been barring the entry of fuel into Gaza since October 7.

In a statement, it said that once the fuel runs out, vital equipment at the hospital will shut down including resuscitation equipment, baby incubators and intensive care units.

It added that the hospital is already suffering from a severe lack of medicines and food and water for its medical staff, patients and displaced people.

