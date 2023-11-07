Music fans have stormed social media to congratulate singer Diamond Platnumz after he emerged as 'Best African Act' at the MTV Europe Music Awards on Sunday in France.

The Tanzanian sensation overcame stiff competition, outshining Nigerian music heavyweights Burna Boy and Asake to win the coveted award.

Others nominated in the category were South African DJ and record producer Tyler ICU and Cameroonian singer and songwriter Libianca.

Nigerian music stars have been grabbing major international music awards this year and bookmakers predicted the award was destined to the West African nation.

Reactions

‘’Diamond Platnumz, like a metamorphosis, has transcended the enchantment that bound him, dispelling the notion that a modest Tandale lad couldn't ascend to the world's grand stage time and again, ‘’ wrote Tanzanian music critic Kennedy Mmari on X.

Diamond Platnumz also posted the announcement on social media with photos of the award.

The 34 year old, who owns a record label, WCB WASAFI, becomes the first African artist to bag a total of three MTV EMAs.

He previously won two awards for Best African Act and Best Worldwide Act (Africa/India) in one night at the 2015 MTV EMAs.

YouTube record

He was also the first sub-Saharan African musician to hit one billion views on YouTube after joining the platform in 2011.

He currently has over 2.3 billion views on his account, with 8.2 million subscribers.

Nigeria, however, was not entirely off the award winners list, with Rema walking away with the award for the Best in Afrobeats.