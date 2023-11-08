AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Confusion in Kenya over notice revising ID, passport fees
Kenyans have been left confused by revised costs of national ID and passport application services after a government official admits to "errors" on the new price guidelines.
Confusion in Kenya over notice revising ID, passport fees
Kenyan passport application fees have increased under the new price protocol. / Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
November 8, 2023

By Brian Okoth

A Kenyan government's statement announcing revised costs for national identity card, passport, residence application, and birth and death certificates has left many people confused as relevant authorities remain mum.

Some of the services have had their charges increased up to 20 times.

A government official said on Wednesday that the November 7 gazette notice announcing the new prices "contains errors."

The height of confusion caused by the notice was apparent in the statement that "children born to Kenyan parents who stay abroad will have to pay a permanent residence permit charged at Ksh200,000 ($1,320)."

Roseline Njogu, the Principal Secretary (PS) for Diaspora Affairs, said on X, formerly Twitter, that Kenyans whose children are born abroad do not have to pay any residence permit fee, adding that the Ksh200,000 figure was "entered in error."

'Rectifying' the gazette notice

"I have engaged with Julius Bitok, the PS for Immigration and Citizen Services. He has assured me that the permanent residence fees for children of Kenyan citizens were entered in error," Njogu said.

"This fee applies to children of foreigners seeking permanent residence… Children of a Kenyan citizen do not need to apply for permanent residency, they can acquire the usual citizenship documents (ID, passport, etc)," Njogu added.

"Measures to rectify the gazette notice have already been taken."

A close aide of Kenyan President William Ruto told TRT Afrika that the notice announcing the new charges was "legitimate", but it "contains errors."

Twenty-fold hike

The gazette notice was attributed to Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kithure Kindiki. Some of the citizen services have seen their costs increased twenty-fold.

For instance, the cost of passport endorsement has jumped from 500 Kenyan shillings ($3.30) to Ksh10,000 ($66.00).

The cost of first-time registration as an adult in Kenya – a person aged at least 18 years – has shot up from zero shillings to Ksh1,000 ($6.60).

Replacing a lost national identity card, which currently costs Ksh100 ($0.66), has risen to Ksh2,000 ($13.20) under the new price guidelines.

Getting birth and death certificates in Kenya, under the new price protocol, costs Ksh200 ($1.32) from Ksh50 ($0.33) previously.

Passports

Passport prices have also increased under the new price review. A 34-page ordinary citizen passport that currently costs Ksh4,500 ($29.70) has risen to Ksh7,500 ($49.50).

A 50-page passport's cost has risen from Ksh6,000 ($39.60) to Ksh9,500 ($62.70). A 66-page passport costs Ksh12,500 ($82.50), from Ksh7,500 ($49.50) previously.

A diplomatic passport's fee has doubled from Ksh7,500 ($49.50) to Ksh15,000 ($99).

Visa application fees have also increased. A single-entry visa, which costs $50 currently, has increased to $100, while a multiple-entry visa has risen to $500 from $100.

It, however, remains unclear if the new prices will take effect, given the admission of error on the notice.

Public outcry

Though there are documented cases of past errors on gazette notices in Kenya, the mistakes rarely happen.

TRT Afrika reached Kenyan Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura and the Interior Ministry Communications Director Francis Gachuri for comment, but they had not responded as of the time of publishing this report.

On Wednesday, Kenyans took to social media to decry the exorbitant costs, accusing the government of lacking empathy on the back of a high cost of living wrought by high taxes.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us