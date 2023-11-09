Senegalese President Macky Sall has ordered emergency measures be taken to halt growing numbers of migrants leaving the West African country in small boats headed for Europe.

Sall instructed the government to introduce "emergency security, economic, financial and social measures to neutralise emigrant departures", a statement said late on Wednesday after a cabinet meeting.

It gave no details on what measures could be taken but said these must involve the interior, armed forces, youth and fisheries ministers.

It also referred to a 10-year plan presented by Senegal at the end of July to combat irregular migration with domestic and external financing.

Gateway to Europe

Senegal is struggling to stem a flow of people attempting to reach the Canaries, a Spanish archipelago and a gateway to Europe, by sea, often in long wooden fishing vessels known as pirogues.

Reports about arrivals of pirogues, their interception or rescues at sea appear in the Senegalese media several times a week.

The previously announced strategy was unveiled following several tragedies, and irregular migration has become a campaign issue ahead of next year's presidential election.

Data from Spain's interior ministry shows 30,705 migrants reached the Canaries between January 1 and October 31, more than double the number of arrivals for the same period last year.

New arrivals

Two thirds originate from sub-Saharan Africa, according to the European Union border agency Frontex.

Senegalese and Moroccans make up the biggest groups among new arrivals, the agency and several Spanish NGOs say.