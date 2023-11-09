SPORTS
3 MIN READ
Why did Ngannou lose to Fury?
In that bout, three judges were seated at ringside to watch the fight up close, and they were watching out for four key things.
Why did Ngannou lose to Fury?
Ngannou knocked Fury down in Round 3. / Photo: Reuters
November 9, 2023

The defeat of MMA fighter Francis Ngannou by heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defeated Francis Ngannou in an untitled bout in Saudi Arabia continues to generate a huge buzz on social media.

There are debates on why Ngannou lost the fight on October 28th.

So, let's look at the rules: In that bout, three judges were seated at ringside to watch the fight up close, and they were watching out for four key things outside a total knockout.

The judges watched for effective aggression. Being aggressive gives the impression of dominance, but unless the boxer is landing punches and not constantly getting countered, it isn't really 'effective'.

Although Ngannou may have been very aggressive, two of the judges that gave the win to Fury could argue it wasn’t effective enough.

Ring Generalship: Here, judges watch for the fighter who controls the action and enforces their will and style. Did Fury control the outlook of the fight? Did he control Ngannou's movement? This is again where the individual opinions of the judges are deployed.

Defence: How well is a boxer slipping, parrying, and blocking punches? Good defence is important. Ngannou may have been throwing the punches, but how well was Fury defending them?

Finally, Hard and Clean Punches: To the untrained eye, it could appear that Ngannou was landing a lot of shots, when, in fact, most were being blocked or not landing cleanly on Fury, denying him points.

Reactions

Following the bout, comments have come from across the sporting world with fomer heavyweight champion Mike Tyson commending Ngannou for his performance.

“The true champ of the evening @francis_ngannou. So proud how you performed,” he wrote on X.

Nigerian-born mix martial arts Israel Adesanya has also praised Ngannou saying went ''against all odds and coming out on top.''

Fury said there was no rematch clause, but he would like to fight Ngannou again "down the line" and after a title fight with Ukraine's IBF, IBO, WBO, and WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us