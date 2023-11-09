SPORTS
Simeone extends stay at Atletico to nearly 16 years
Head coach Diego Simeone has extended his contract with Spanish football club Atletico Madrid until June 2027.
Diego Simeone has won eight trophies with Atletico Madrid, including two LaLiga titles. / Photo: AP
November 9, 2023

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has penned a three-year contract extension until June 2027, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

Simeone, 53, who was appointed in December 2011 "will remain coach of our club until 30 June 2027", the team said in a statement.

Since Simeone has been in charge "our institution has gone through one of its most successful periods", Atletico said.

The Argentinian, a former midfielder with the club, has coached the team for the most games in their history (642), winning eight trophies.

Victory-laden reign

He guided the Madrid club to two Liga titles in 2014 and 2021, the Copa del Rey in 2013, two Europa League trophies in 2012 and 2018, two European Super Cups and one Spanish Super Cup.

They also reached two Champions League finals, in 2014 and 2016.

Of the 642 matches he has overseen on the Madrid bench – more than Luis Aragones' 612 – Simeone has obtained 380 victories and only 18% of defeats.

The club are currently fourth in the Liga table.

SOURCE:AFP
