TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
MIT 'neutralises' PKK's drugs and money laundering ringleader in northern Iraq
As Türkiye keeps its fight against the PKK hiding out across northern Iraq and Syria, the country neutralises Yadin Bulut, who joined the terror group in 2015 and continued his activities in Qandil, Hakurk-Avashin regions, security sources say.
MIT 'neutralises' PKK's drugs and money laundering ringleader in northern Iraq
PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
November 10, 2023

Turkish intelligence has "neutralised" a senior PKK terrorist who was in charge of the group's drug and money laundering activities in northern Iraq, security sources said.

Yadin Bulut, code-named Rizgar Suvar, joined the terror organisation in 2015 and continued his activities in Qandil and Hakurk-Avashin regions, said the sources.

Türkiye has "neutralised" as many as 1,835 PKK/YPG terrorists since the beginning of this year, including those hiding out across the border in Iraq and northern Syria, the National Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

A total of 33 terrorists were neutralised last week, a ministry official told reporters at a background briefing in the capital Ankara.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye's fight with terrorism

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

PKK/YPG terrorists often hide out across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and Syria, where they plot attacks on Turkish forces or the local populations.

All necessary measures are being taken to maintain security and stability in operation zones, and terrorist attacks are being met with proportional responses, the official added.

Since January, 433 incidents and attacks have been carried out by the terrorist group in areas under Türkiye's counterterrorism operation zones, and 1,340 terrorists have been "neutralised" in immediate responses by Turkish forces, according to the official.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us