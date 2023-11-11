AFRICA
Sudan fighting destroys vital Khartoum bridge
Shambat Bridge crosses the White Nile and connects Khartoum's sister cities of Khartoum North and Omdurman.
Fighting in Sudan has entered its seventh month and has displaced millions of people in the country. / Photo: Reuters
November 11, 2023

A strategic bridge over the Nile River in Sudan's capital has been destroyed in the latest round of fighting, the army and rival paramilitaries said in separate statements Saturday.

Witnesses reported "clear signs of destruction on the Shambat Bridge" which crosses the White Nile and connecting Khartoum's sister cities of Khartoum North and Omdurman.

Images posted online, which AFP was unable to immediately verify, showed a section of the bridge about halfway across the river had disappeared. Vehicles, apparently damaged, lay on the part of the bridge still standing.

Since April, forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan - Sudan's de facto head of state - have been at war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commanded by his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

More than 10,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data project.

But aid groups and medics have repeatedly warned the real toll exceeds recorded figures, with many of those wounded and killed never reaching hospitals or morgues.

The war has displaced more than 4.8 million people within Sud anand has forced a further 1.2 million to flee into neighbouring countries, according to UN figures.

