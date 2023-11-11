SPORTS
Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 to level with Manchester city
Burnley's crisis deepened as they sit 19th with four points following their 10th defeat in 12 games.
The 3-1 win by Arsenal against Burnley moves them up to second on the table. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
November 11, 2023

Arsenal handed Burnley a sixth straight defeat in all competitions with a 3-1 home win on Saturday to move up to second in the Premier League table.

Goals from Leandro Trossard, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko gave Arsenal victory but their afternoon ended on a sour note when Fabio Vieira was sent off.

Arsenal moved to 29 points in the standings, level with leaders Manchester City and one point above north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who lost 2-1 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the early kickoff.

Burnley's crisis deepened as they sit 19th with four points following their 10th defeat in 12 games.

Muted celebrations

Vincent Kompany named an unchanged Burnley side for the first time this season and they did well to keep Arsenal at bay even as Mikel Arteta's team dominated possession and piled on the pressure in search of a breakthrough.

The London side inevitably scored on the stroke of halftime when Bukayo Saka headed the ball across the six-yard box and Trossard leapt into the air to head home Arsenal's 1,000th goal at Emirates Stadium.

However, celebrations were muted as the brave Belgian clattered into the post and winced in pain as he held his arm.

But he returned to the pitch after medical treatment and also came back out for the second half.

Corner win

Burnley levelled against the run of play in the second half when a blocked shot fell to Josh Brownhill and the skipper's effort took a deflection to beat the helpless David Raya in Arsenal's goal.

But the scores were level for barely two minutes as Arsenal won a corner and Trossard's dangerous delivery into the box found Saliba, who positioned himself in front of goalkeeper James Trafford and nodded h ome from a yard out.

Zinchenko then made it 3-1 with an improvised volley after Burnley failed to clear a corner before Vieira saw red for a high boot when he caught Brownhill on the knee with a mistimed challenge.

SOURCE:Reuters
