Algerian president appoints Nadir Larbaoui prime minister
The newly appointed PM Larbaoui had served as Algeria's permanent representative to the UN.
Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune dismisses PM Aymen Benabderrahmane.  Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
November 11, 2023

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed Nadir Larbaoui as the country’s new prime minister, replacing Aymen Benabderrahmane.

This came after Tebboune dismissed Benabderrahmane, according to state television.

No information was given about the reason for the dismissal of Benabderrahmane, who served as prime minister for about two and half years, leading a government of technocrats and representatives from parties supporting Tebboune.

Larbaoui, the new prime minister, had been serving as Tebboune's chief of staff since March.

Larbaoui previously held roles as Algeria's representative to the Arab League and permanent representative to the UN.

