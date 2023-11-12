18:00 GMT – 22 hospitals in Gaza 'out of service'

Twenty-two hospitals in Gaza have been forced out of service due to Israeli "aggression", the Gaza-based government said on Sunday.

Authorities in the enclave further said that the Israeli army was "targeting" ICU, surgical building and maternity ward at the Al-Shifa Hospital complex.

This comes as Israel continues its unrestrained offensive on Gaza, killing many people, mostly women and children.

14:15 GMT – World cannot remain silent on Gaza: UN officials

The world cannot remain silent while hospitals, which should be safe havens, are transformed into scenes of death, devastation, and despair, UN officials have said.

On Sunday, the regional directors of UN Population Fund, UNICEF and WHO called for urgent international action to end ongoing attacks on hospitals in Gaza.

At least 11,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli strikes since October 7.

13:15 GMT – Pope calls for more humanitarian aid for Gaza

Pope Francis has reiterated his call for "far more" humanitarian aid for Gaza.

"In Gaza, let the wounded be rescued immediately, let civilians be protected, let far more humanitarian aid be allowed to reach that stricken population," the pontiff told the crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square on Sunday.

"May the weapons be stopped: they will never lead to peace, and may the conflict not widen! Enough! Enough, brothers!” he said.

12:15 GMT – Palestinian authorities warn of communication services paralysis

The Palestinian communications minister has warned that by Thursday, November 16, "all communications services in Gaza will be cut off due to lack of fuel."

This has been occasioned by Israel's continued attacks on Gaza, and the frustrating of efforts to provide fuel to the besieged enclave.

Several hospitals have also warned of services disruption due to lack of fuel and power.

11:00 GMT – 650 patients at Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital 'in danger'

At least 650 patients, including 36 children, are in danger due to the catastrophic situation at the Al-Shifa medical complex, Gaza's Director General of Hospitals said on Sunday.

This comes as Israel continues its bombardment of the besieged enclave.

Doctors Without Borders said on Sunday that most patients it received had been "shot in abdomen, legs, and some have had their liver, spleen shattered."

10:20 GMT – Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza 'out of service'

The Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza has been forced out of service, the Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday.

The facility's operations were disrupted due to lack of fuel and a power outage, the Red Crescent added.

This comes as Israeli strikes targeting humanitarian centres in Gaza continue unabated.

9:30 GMT – UN says 'many' killed by Israeli strikes on its compound in Gaza

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) said that many people were killed and injured as a result of the bombing of the UN compound in Gaza on Saturday night.

In a statement on Saturday, the UNDP said it is "deeply distressed by preliminary reports of the shelling of the United Nations compound in Gaza City, which UNDP's Programme of Assistance to the Palestinian People managed until 13 October when UN staff vacated the premises."

It stated that "the shelling has reportedly resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries."

5:12 GMT - WHO 'loses contact' with Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza

The World Health Organization has said it has lost communication with its contacts in Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza, and expressed "grave concerns" for the safety of everyone trapped there by the fighting while calling for an immediate ceasefire.

The spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry said that operations in Al-Shifa hospital complex, the largest in the Palestinian enclave, were suspended on Saturday after it ran out of fuel resulting in death of two of the 45 babies there.

WHO said it has "grave concerns for the safety of the health workers, hundreds of sick and wounded patients, including babies on life support and displaced people who remain inside the hospital", and reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

4:56 GMT - Babies at Al-Quds Hospital suffering from dehydration

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society has said that babies in the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza are suffering from dehydration amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the hospital.

"Babies in Al-Quds Hospital are suffering from dehydration because of lack of milk," the humanitarian rights organisation wrote on X.

The president of the International Federation of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent Societies [IFRC], Francesco Rocca, urged the international community to save babies in Gaza saying "infants in incubators and patients in ICU are at risk of life in the Al Quds hospital."

4:35 GMT - Displacement of Gazans first step in 'ethnic cleansing'

Israeli human rights activist Ofer Neiman said the Israeli army's forced displacement of Palestinians from the north to the south of besieged Gaza is the "first step of ethnic cleansing."

Neiman told Anadolu Agency that the Israeli government is trying to encourage ethnic cleansing and deport Palestinians from Gaza to the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt.

"We also see that the south of Gaza is not safe for the Palestinians," he said. "We witness the attacks and bombings of the Israeli army against the Palestinians there, too."

3:33 GMT - Hamas says it hit 25 Israeli military vehicles in last 48 hours

The Hamas group's military wing has said that its fighters had hit 25 Israeli military vehicles in the last 48 hours in besieged Gaza.

Al Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obeida said in a recorded message that since the start of an Israeli ground operation in Gaza on October 27, fighters "destroyed more than 160 Israeli military vehicles whether totally or partially", including 25 in the past 48 hours.

Abu Obeida noted that the battle between Palestinian fighters and the Israeli army is asymmetrical, but still frightens the Israeli army, who described it as the strongest army in the region.

2:50 GMT - Netanyahu signals Israel will occupy Gaza after war

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out a role for the current Palestinian Authority government in besieged Gaza once its bombardment on the enclave is over.

Gaza will be demilitarised after the war and Israel will "continue to control security there," Netanyahu said.

"There will have to be something else there," he said when asked whether the Palestinian Authority, which has partial administrative control in the occupied West Bank, may govern Gaza after the war.

2:37 GMT - Five Israeli soldiers killed in battles in Gaza

The Israeli army has announced that five soldiers were killed during battles in besieged Gaza with Palestinian fighters.

The Israeli Ynet news website cited a military statement that said four soldiers were killed in a booby-trapped tunnel in Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza, while the fifth was killed in battles also in the north.

The number of Israeli army soldiers killed since the start of ground operations on October 27 in Gaza rose to 43.

2:20 GMT — Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Three young Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

One of those killed was from the town of Jenin, while the other two were from Arraba, a town to the southwest.

2:00 GMT - Hezbollah says front with Israel will remain active

The head of Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah party has said that its armed wing had used new types of weapons and struck new targets in Israel, and pledged that the front against its sworn enemy would remain active.

In a televised address, Hassan Nasrallah said Hezbollah had shown "a quantitative improvement in the number of operations, the size and the number of targets, as well as an increase in the type of weapons".

He said it had used a "Burkan" missile that carries an explosive payload of 300-500 kg, as well as weaponised drones for the first time.

1:50 GMT — Israel says almost 200,000 fled northern Gaza in past three days

The Israel army has said nearly 200,000 people have fled north Gaza for the south, as it continues its bombardment of the besieged enclave.

"Nearly 200,000 people left the north just in the past three days and moved southward," military spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.

