Burglars broke into South Africa Rugby Union's offices on Monday but the William Webb Ellis trophy the nation won at the World Cup in France last month was safe, local media reported on Tuesday citing union officials.

The burglary took place at the hilltop office complex in Cape Town’s northern suburbs where the union is among the tenants and the break-in included its offices, a spokesman told South Africa's Network 24.

There were no details of what was stolen but the replica trophy that Springboks brought home with them from France after edging New Zealand in the final in Paris was safe, the spokesman added.

World rugby champions South Africa arrived back in the country on Tuesday October 31, to a heroes’ welcome following a feat that saw them defend their title after beating New Zealand 11-12 in France on October 28.

Thousands of Springboks supporters braved the cold and wet weather to gather at O.R. Tambo International Airport to welcome the squad hoisting the Webb Ellis trophy.

Parow police say they have registered two cases of business burglary following two incidents on November 13 at about 8:00 p.m.

According to the report, two well-dressed males entered the business park, drove in a white Toyota Corolla to the offices of the business premises, forced open a window on the ground floor, and entered the building.

At the first company, five signed Springbok jerseys, whisky, and eight laptops were taken.

From the other company, 60 laptops were taken. Thereafter, they left the building and drove away.

The police have asked witnesses to the incident to assist in the investigations.