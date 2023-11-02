SPORTS
3 MIN READ
South Africa's Rugby World Cup stars start homecoming victory tour
South Africa edged greatest rivals New Zealand 12-11 to achieve a record fourth title in a final last Saturday.
South Africa's Rugby World Cup stars start homecoming victory tour
The homecoming tour is scheduled to end on Sunday. / Photo: Reuters
November 2, 2023

The World Cup-winning Springboks on Thursday began a four-day homecoming tour in Pretoria, with President Cyril Ramaphosa hailing the team for uniting a country with a divisive past.

South Africa edged greatest rivals New Zealand 12-11 to achieve a record fourth title in a gripping final last Saturday in Paris.

With gold medals hanging from their necks, the players arrived at the Union Buildings, the seat of the government, on a yellow open-top bus and shook hands with Ramaphosa.

"Saturday night, you strode off the pitch of victory and passed into legend," said Ramaphosa, who this week declared a public holiday on December 15 to celebrate the win.

"In doing so you have lifted the spirits of an entire nation and filled us with pride. You have united the South African people."

Lined streets

Thousands of people lined the streets to greet a team that has captured the hearts of a nation but was once reviled as a symbol of apartheid.

"We are very diverse, just like you are outside there and we just wanted to show that diversity is our strength," said Siya Kolisi, the Springboks' first black Test captain, dedicating the trophy to "the people of South Af rica".

For 90 years Springbok selectors chose only white players, with black and mixed-race athletes sequestered in separate leagues.

That slowly started to change after the advent of democracy in 1994, with Nelson Mandela famously rallying behind the team that won its first World Cup in 1995.

Joy to nation

The latest success brought joy to a nation still described by the World Bank as the most unequal in the world and battling unemployment, electricity, water and crime crises.

"The performance of the Springboks...has reminded us that even amidst our many challenges, there is always room for optimism and hope," said Ramaphosa.

Later Thursday, the Springboks will visit Johannesburg and its township of Soweto. They will go to Cape Town on Friday, Durban on Saturday and East London on Sunday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us