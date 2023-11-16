AFRICA
Niger's junta leader sets up anti-corruption agency
Niger's transitional leader General Abdourahamane Tchiani has set up a new anti-corruption commission.
General Abdourahamane Tchiani assumed power in Niger after the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum in July 2023. / Photo: AA / Others
November 16, 2023

Niger's military junta chief, who came to power in a July coup, has officially set up an anti-corruption commission and a state court.

State TV broadcast live the two ceremonies to formally establish the transition bodies.

Members of the court and commission swore an oath in front of new leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, in his first public appearance since leading the July 26 ousting of democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Military chiefs, government members, traditional chiefs, religious figures and foreign diplomats attended the inaugurations in the capital, Niamey.

Three-year transition

The new state court replaces the court of cassation and state council, which were dissolved after the coup, according to the order setting out public powers during a transition period leading to elections.

For now, the junta has demanded up to a three-year transition back to civilian rule, but no date has been fixed for elections.

The anti-corruption commission's main role will be recovering all illegally acquired and misappropriated public property.

It is made up of judges, army and police officers and representatives of civil society.

National dialogue

Tchiani has promised to hold a national dialogue, which will help determine how long the transitional period will continue.

Bazoum has been held at his residence in the heart of the presidential palace since his toppling.

Niger has been subject to heavy economic sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) since the coup, driving up inflation and leading to shortages of some products including medicines.

