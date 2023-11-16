AFRICA
African Development Bank files complaint over Ethiopia arrests
The African Development Bank (AfDB) has formally complained over the arrest and assault of two staffers in Ethiopia last month.
African Development Bank's top official in Addis Ababa, who was assaulted in October 2023, has since left the country. / Photo: Reuters
November 16, 2023

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has filed a formal complaint with Ethiopia's government over the arrest and assault of two staffers in Addis Ababa last month, the Abidjan-based lender said on Thursday, calling it a "very serious diplomatic incident."

The two employees were "unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted, and detained for many hours by elements of the security forces without any official explanation" on October 31, the bank said.

"This is a very serious diplomatic incident, and the African Development Bank has since lodged a formal complaint with the Ethiopian authorities", who have pledged to investigate the matter, it said.

Two diplomatic sources in Addis Ababa confirmed reports that the bank's Ethiopia director Abdul Kamara was one of the victims and has since left the country.

Reassurance

"That's true," one of the sources told AFP in response to a question about whether Kamara was assaulted.

A second source confirmed the report that Kamara, who is also deputy general director for East Africa, had departed Ethiopia after the incident.

An AfDB official told AFP he could not speak on the matter, saying: "I cannot say anything on this, I am sorry."

The bank said that Ethiopian authorities had reassured the lender that "its staff in Ethiopia and those travelling to the country on mission will continue to enjoy full respect of their rights, privileges and diplomatic immunities."

'Strong ties'

A spokesperson for Ethiopia's foreign ministry said on Thursday that the government and the bank shared "strong ties."

"The event that happened recently hasn't aggravated the relationship," Meles Alem told a press briefing, without elaborating.

"We have moved on from the isolated incident... (to) even more cooperation."

SOURCE:AFP
