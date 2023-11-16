The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) are among the world's ten countries with the highest number of children yet to get the first measles vaccination.

The two countries have, however, registered an "accelerated effort" in the rollout of follow-up immunisation.

Other African countries that have recorded a significant progress in follow-up immunisation against measles are South Sudan, Cameroon, Malawi and Mozambique.

Chad, the Central African Republic and Sudan will roll out mass vaccination campaigns before the end of 2024, the WHO said in a statement on Thursday.

Leading cause of death

The Vaccine Alliance (GAVI), set up to aid children's vaccination globally, said that in 2024, it plans to support "15 lower-income countries to roll out measles catch-up and follow-up campaigns aiming to reach about 38.5 million children."

The countries that will benefit from this campaign include Burkina Faso, Chad, Côted'Ivoire, Eritrea, Ghana, Liberia, Madagascar, Mauritania, Rwanda, Sierra Leone and Tanzania.

Measles, which is one of the leading causes of death among young children, is caused by a virus, and it is normally passed through direct contact and through the air.

The virus infects the respiratory tract, then spreads to other parts of the body. Accelerated immunisation activities have had a major impact on reducing measles deaths.

Common in developing countries

Measles is still common in many developing countries – particularly in parts of Africa and Asia.

The overwhelming majority (more than 95%) of measles deaths occur in countries with low per capita incomes and weak health infrastructures.

Two doses, administered at intervals, are recommended for measles immunisation.