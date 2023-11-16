In response to recent statements from the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Eli Cohen, which targeted Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun firmly rejected their attempts to divert attention from what he called "war crimes against civilians."

"We are not surprised by the Israeli Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s efforts to distract from their war crimes against civilians," stated Altun on Thursday.

He went on to highlight a pattern of disinformation by the Israeli government regarding their actions in Gaza, asserting that President Erdoğan remains committed to speaking the truth.

"Our President Erdogan has never been afraid of speaking the truth and will continue to do so," declared Altun.

Emphasising the clearly visible events in Gaza over the past month, he underlined that no amount of disinformation could obscure the realities witnessed by the world.

'Netanyahu undermines peace'

Addressing Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu directly, Altun defined him as someone who has spent decades undermining peace prospects.

"As a politician who built his career on destroying any chance of peace for decades, Netanyahu obviously cannot handle hearing the truth about his senseless war targeting Palestinian civilians," remarked Türkiye's representative.

Accusing Netanyahu and similar extremist elements of the Tel Aviv government being complicit in occupation, ethnic cleansing, and war crimes, the Communications Director asserted their lack of interest in fostering peace in the region. "They have no interest in building peace in this region and they will continue to push for war at any opportunity they get," he declared.

"The world must act now to push for lasting peace even though Israeli politicians insist on perpetual violence," urged Altun. He called for global unity in the pursuit of fair and just peace, condemning the crimes against Palestinian civilians by Israeli politicians.

"We must deprive them of their worst instincts by uniting for fair and just peace," stated Türkiye's Communications Director.

He dismissed attacks on Türkiye's leadership as falsehoods and slander, maintaining that Israel had already lost in the court of public opinion.

"Despite Israel’s systematic warmongering and disinformation campaigns, we remain committed to doing everything we can for peace. Türkiye will never abandon Palestine!" concluded the statement, echoing Türkiye’s unwavering support for Palestine.

Since October 7 2023, after Israel started bombing Gaza following the Hamas attack, at least 11,500 Palestinians have been killed, including nearly 8,000 women and children, while over 30,000 others have been injured, according to the latest figures from Palestinian authorities.