By Charles Mgbolu

Nigeria’s Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has faced intense criticism after being held at home to a shocking 1-1 draw by Lesotho in a FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Thursday.

In a post-match press conference, Peseiro told journalists he was disappointed by the results but not in the team’s performance.

‘’We had many opportunities to score, but many goals were lost. I am sad. I am disappointed. Everyone is disappointed. Now we must play Zimbabwe and do better; we must win.''

Lesotho drew first blood, with defender Motlomelo Mkhwanazi scoring in the 56th minute before the Super Eagles’ Semi Ajayi scored an equaliser in the 67th minute.

'Embarrassing'

Football fans in Nigeria have reacted angrily with some saying the outcome of the game was embarrassing for Nigeria - one of Africa's top footballing nations.

‘’It’s very embarrassing, to say the least. For Nigeria to have struggled so hard against a team as Lesotho, who do not even have players in the top five European football leagues,'' Kenneth Umerie, a fan from Nigeria, tells TRT Afrika.

''However, look at the team from Nigeria and all the players boasted in that squad, but just see how they struggled,’’ he lamented.

‘’I personally see this draw as a loss,’’ says another Nigerian fan who identified himself as Finnest.

‘’We always struggle in our qualification routes on home games, and this is not good. We can’t be struggling with a team like Lesotho. So what happens when we play big teams in the tournament?’’ he queried.

The Super Eagles will play their next match against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 19. The game is crucial in sealing their fate in the qualifiers.

’'They should stop this obsession with dominating the midfield and learn to use the wings more, which would force their opponents to open up,’’ advised Kenneth.

Egypt's Pharaohs roar

Meanwhile, Egypt started their campaign with a resounding victory, as star player Mohamed Salah scored four goals against Djibouti on Thursday.

Egypt defeated Djibouti 6-0 in Cairo to launch their bid for a place at the expanded 2026 finals. Salah has now scored 53 goals in 93 games for his country.

Mozambique also secured a rare away win in Botswana to liven up Group G, while Algeria defeated Somalia 3-1.

Elsewhere, Gabon fought back to edge Kenya 2-1 thanks to late strikes from MLS top scorer Denis Bouanga and Guelor Kanga.

And Burundi won their first game 3-2 against The Gambia in Tanzania. Sudan and Togo drew 1-1 in their Libya-hosted clash.

Cape Verde and Angola failed to capitalise on their Group D opener, drawing 0-0 in a game of missed chances.

With 40 African sides vying for just nine direct World Cup spots plus one inter-confederation playoff place, the stakes are enormous from the outset.