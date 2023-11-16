African teams continue to fight hard to secure their positions in the FIFA 2026 World Cup with the qualifying rounds now in it's second day boasting of action-packed matches.

Thursday’s games will see some heavyweights in the fray as the Pharaohs of Egypt face-off the Red Sea Residents of Djibouti on home turf.

Egyptian football fans are already bloated with excitement as pictures of star player Mohammed Salah training with other team mates ahead of the game has gone viral on social media.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will also lock horns at home with the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

The eagles will be hoping to make a good showing as they missed out of the last World Cup in Qatar with bookers predicting they would run into little or no trouble in Group C which also has South Africa, Benin, Zimbabwe and Rwanda.

In other matches, Sudan will go against Togo, and Cape Verde will play at home against Angola.

Wednesday's games

The Leopards of the Democratic Republic of the Congo kicked off their World Cup qualification campaign on a strong note with a comfortable 2-0 win against the Dodos of Mauritania on Wednesday.

Left winger Yoane Wissa netted the opening goal in the 62nd minute to set the Leopards on the path to victory on Wednesday at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinsasha, Congo.

Substitute Theo Bongonda, a former Belgian Under-21 international, then doubled the goal in the 81st minute.

Equatorial Guinea also won their clash against Namibia, with a lone goal coming from captain Emilio Nsue in the 67th minute.

The Group A match between Ethiopia and Sierra Leone, however, ended in a 0-0 draw in El Jadida, Morocco, with the match halted twice for a total of 50 minutes due to fog.

There are nine African qualifying groups, with the winners advancing to the 2026 finals in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. The four best runners-up get a further chance to qualify through a two-tier playoff system.