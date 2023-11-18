AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Tanzania confirms student taken by Hamas in Israel dead
The family of Clemence Mtenga had been notified of his death and talks were under way on repatriating his body, government says.
Clemence Mtenga was in Israel  for an agricultural internship programme. / Others
November 18, 2023

A Tanzanian citizen missing since the October 7 raid by Palestinian Hamas on southern Israel has been confirmed dead while a second remains unaccounted for, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dar es Salaam said.

In a statement issued late on Friday, it said the family of farming student Clemence Mtenga had been notified of his death and talks were under way on repatriating his body.

Searches continue for the second Tanzanian, Joshua Mollel, it added.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli officials.

It was not immediately clear where Mtenga's remains had been recovered.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said he was among 260 youths who were in Israel for agricultural studies.

SOURCE:Reuters
